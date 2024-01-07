Broncos coach Sean Payton expresses disappointment but not discouragement after 8-9 season

By W.G. RAMIREZ

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sean Payton senses a feeling of disappointment but not discouragement from his Denver Broncos.

A 27-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday dropped the Broncos to 8-9 to finish Payton’s first season as coach in Denver. And now there’s plenty to be done before they play a game again.

“I reminded them: ‘Just remember how this feels,'” Payton said. “Because it’s something that you spend so much time in working towards a common goal, and then when you fall short of that, it just doesn’t sit right, it can’t with anyone. You are what your record is. In our league, that’s just the truth. Like I said, you’re disappointed, not discouraged … because you do have an expectation and then we go from there.

“We begin this offseason, which is going to involve a lot of work.”

The Broncos struggled to find consistency with their offense under the guidance of a coach long known for his offensive X’s and O’s.

Denver started the season 1-5, including winnable games it lost to Las Vegas and Washington, and one in which it was pummeled for 70 points by Miami. The Broncos finished the season losing three of their last four while being outscored 104-70.

While there was nothing to play for Sunday and the Broncos had their backup quarterback in the game, it was still another indication of exactly how much work Payton is in for during the offseason.

Jarrett Stidham was 20 of 34 for 272 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while not one running back tallied more than 32 yards.

The Broncos finished with 286 yards on offense, marking the 10th straight week they finished with no more than 322. Last year, under highly scrutinized former coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos finished with 323 yards or more in eight games.

“There’s a lot that goes into that,” Payton said. “We’ve had different quarterbacks play. We’ve had different running backs over the years and part of our job is to build the offense around the ingredients that are in the building, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Moving forward, the Broncos must decide what they’re doing with Russell Wilson, whom Payton benched two weeks ago in favor of Stidham, who was victorious against the Los Angeles Chargers in his first start.

Payton, whom Denver acquired in a trade from New Orleans for a first- and second-round pick, bolstered the offensive line by investing in guard Ben Powers and tackle Mike McGlinchey to big-money contracts, in addition to others, surrounding Wilson with the tools and weapons he’d need.

Wilson, who signed a five-year, $242.6 million contract last year, threw for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a 98.0 passer rating in 15 starts this season.

If the Broncos are indeed moving on from Wilson, who was 11-19 in two seasons in Denver, they’ll need to find a franchise quarterback, to go along with a No. 1 receiver. Collectively, they’ll need players who can impact the scoreboard and know how to win games.

That includes defensively, with a possible bookend for two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who said he has confidence in what Payton built in his first year.

“There were some games that we should have won, but the main emphasis that we always talk about is finishing key games and that’s something we can improve on moving forward,” Surtain said. “Especially in this league, there’s always going to be tough games. But the most important part of games is finishing the right way, for sure.

“Sean brought in that winning culture, his résumé speaks for itself. And we’ve got the utmost belief in him to lead this team to the promised land, and that’s what we’re looking forward to. The next step is to make it to that next step, which is playoffs and even more.”

