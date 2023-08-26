Arfield’s first career goal lifts Charlotte over LAFC 2-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scott Arfield scored his first career goal late in the second half to help Charlotte FC rally for a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Charlotte (7-9-8) improves to 7-1-5 in its last 12 matches at home. Charlotte grabbed a 1-0 lead on Ashley Westwood’s second goal of the season — unassisted in the 29th minute.

Mario González netted the equalizer in the 67th minute for LAFC (11-7-7), using an assist from Dénis Bouanga to score his first career goal in his second appearance.

Arfield delivered the match-winner in the 75th minute, scoring unassisted in his third start and fourth appearance.

Kristijan Kahlina saved five shots for Charlotte. John McCarthy totaled three saves for LAFC

LAFC handed Charlotte its worst defeat, rolling to a 5-0 victory last August. LAFC falls to 4-2-1 in its last seven matches in all competitions, scoring at least three goals in all four wins. LAFC has scored three or more goals a league-leading 13 times this season.

Charlotte snaps a streak of three straight draws at home and improves to 2-0-3 in its last five home matches.

Charlotte will host Orlando City on Wednesday. LAFC returns to action on Sept. 3 when it hosts Inter Miami.

