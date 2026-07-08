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Heat Advisory issued July 8 at 12:46PM PDT until July 14 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 8:54 pm
Published 12:46 pm

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 105. For the
Extreme Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
of 95 to 112 possible.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. For the
Extreme Heat Watch, from Tuesday morning through Thursday, July 16.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors. There is a high risk
for heat illness for sensitive populations including the very
young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those
active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The warmest temperatures for the Heat
Advisory are expected to occur this afternoon and Thursday
afternoon with only a slight cool down over the weekend, before
increasing again. Additionally, monsoonal moisture will add to the
discomfort level from the heat next week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

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