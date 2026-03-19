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Local Forecast

Heat peaks Thursday, tracking clouds & cooler temps this weekend

By
today at 4:21 am
Published 4:29 am

Peak heating for most areas occurs Thursday. Highs rise into the 80s and 90s for the beaches and upper 90s with a smattering of triple digits inland. This is our 4th consecutive day of sweltering heat, check on those at risk for heat illnesses. Overnight lows are providing minimal relief and tonight will be the warmest so far. Lows drop into the 60s for most areas.

We ease by a degree or so Friday. Some low clouds and fog could develop in the morning, this would reduce temperatures greatly. Clearing occurs fast and heat alerts remain through 8pm. Stay safe and avoid peak heating hours. Marine waters are calm and warming into the 60 degree threshold. Winds are light and offshore.

The most likely time for clouds and fog to develop would be Saturday and Sunday morning. This will likely drop our temperatures 5-10 degrees. These clouds will be a welcome addition for most. Slow clearing expected and highs into the 70s and 80s are ahead. We hold above average next week, but not nearly as hot as the current heatwave. Expect low to mid 80s by the middle of next week.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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