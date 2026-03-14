Skip to Content
Local Forecast

More heat ahead, Sunday March 15th forecast

Pixabay
By
Published 4:02 pm

Another sun splashed and very warm day as our late Winter continues to resemble what we expect in Fall. Look for another very mild night with possibly some patchy fog along the coastal plains. Lows will be mostly in the 50's, but warmer readings are possible where breezy northerly winds continue to blow. Sunday looks even warmer with building high pressure and more northerly winds. Highs will likely reach in to the very upper 70's and 80's with even a few places hitting about 90 degrees. A light sea breeze may kick up for some coastal areas and fortunately, any northerly winds should stay well below advisory level speeds.

A region wide Heat Advisory is in effect through Monday evening and will likely come back in to play by mid next week. In fact, we could even see temperatures possibly warming to above 100 degrees and that would mean we would elevate the advisory to a warning level alert. Strong high pressure will build with the northerly winds that in turn create what is called compressional heating. This is where air moving downslope toward the ocean and lower elevations will warm up from the increasing weight or pressure from the deepening atmosphere. This could all be very dangerous for people working or playing outside as well as anyone with a lack of air conditioning. We will update the forecast as needed right here and for our on air broadcasts to let you know how each day is shaping up heat detail wise. It is looking like this could be historical for more than few reasons, including highest March temperatures recorded, number of days above 80 degrees and lastly, no significant rainfall seen through the end of the month.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
central coast
KEYT
local forecast
Video
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.