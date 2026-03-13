Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Advisory level heat Friday, minimal relief this weekend

By
today at 4:08 am
Published 4:24 am

Happy Friday! We begin the morning with clear skies and warm weather. The heat quickly rises as two high pressure systems hover around the area. Expect mid to upper 80s & 90s, along with the possibility of triple digits inland. Hydration is very important, while the beaches warm into the 80s around noon, we stay ion the 80s through 5-6pm. Many hours of heat can quickly add up and become dangerous.

Temperatures fall a few degrees Saturday and Sunday, however not this is not relief from the heat. Expect another round of upper 70s and low 80s at the beaches, lower 90s inland. Mostly sunny skies prevail. Light offshore flow, turning breezy by the afternoon. Stay indoors during the peak heat if possible, or drink an extra few glasses of water these days! Marine waters are calm and will be pleasant to hang around the beach or enjoy a kayak excursion.

We heat back to advisory levels next week. Long range data shows minimal day to day change. Fire concerns may grow closer to St. Patricks Day or Spring break. The first alert weather team will closely monitor conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
local forecast
top stories
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.