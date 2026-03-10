Skip to Content
Cozy Tuesday, tracking a dangerous heatwave this week

today at 4:03 am
Marine layer clouds blanket the Central Coast Tuesday morning. Clouds will hold in place through lunch before peeling back slowly. Low pressure is moving into the Arizona area bringing our temperatures down to 50s & 60s. Winds are strong in mountainous areas this evening, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the interior Santa Ynez mountain range from 5pm through early Wednesday. Mid marine conditions ahead. Overnight lows drop into the 40s and 50s.

A big weather patten shift occurs Wednesday. Look for clouds to start the morning and for a fast clearing pattern. Highs jump 5-10 degrees as our first high pressure system builds. Winds will likely transition to Santa Anas, prompting more wind advisories.

Peak heating occurs Thursday and Friday. High rise into the 80s and 90s with fast clearing skies. Offshore flow will be abundant into the weekend, so 80s hold into next week. Heat related illness is possible, check on those at risk. Extended period of heat can easily cause heat stroke, avoid running or outdoor activities during peak heating hours.

