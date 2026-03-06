Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking heat and Santa Ana winds this weekend

By
today at 4:08 am
Published 4:19 am

A mild Friday is on deck as we are in between a warm and cold air mass. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s as skies remain mostly clear. Winds are the main topic of discussion, another Wind Advisory is in effect for Ventura County mountains through 3pm Saturday. Northeasterly winds are in the forecast and moderate to strong Santa Ana's appear for Ventura.

Our weather pattern is set to shift drastically this weekend. The stronger Santa Ana wind event will kickstart Saturday and Sunday. Look for a plethora of wind advisories and High Wind Warnings. These strong gusts will bring temperatures into the 80s and likely low 90s for Ventura and Los Angeles. Maximum temperatures hold close to 80s through Santa Barbara up to San Luis Obispo as well. Peak heating is expected Sunday.

Temperatures ease back to normal next week. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s with more marine layer influence. Long range data supports another round of heat by the middle of next week.

Mackenzie Lake

