Cool & breezy Thursday, heating up this weekend

today at 4:04 am
Published 4:16 am

Happy Thursday! We begin the morning with gusty winds dying off by daybreak. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect inland through 9am as gusts may near 40-65mph. After our winds die off, onshore flow reestablishes and may bring a few hours of marine clouds and cool temperatures, so bundle up! We are in the wake of a cold front, meaning, this is the coolest day of the workweek. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s.

High pressure swings back into the area Friday into the weekend, meaning temperatures rise 5-10 degrees. Skies turn mostly sunny once again, peak heating expected Saturday and Sunday. The forecast calls for 70s and low 80s, head out and enjoy!

Spring-like weather returns next week with 60s and low 70s back in the forecast. We stay around average with minimal weather pattern shifts.

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

