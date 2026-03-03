Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Feeling like spring Wednesday, heat returns this weekend

KEYT
By
New
today at 2:33 pm
Published 2:49 pm

Happy Tuesday! Winds are projected to be blustery through the evening near Gaviota, however not quite up to advisory level. Expect gusts around 30mph as the sun begins to set. Overnight temperatures fall to 40s and 50s.

A small weather pattern shift occurs Wednesday as a system passes through Northern California. While we are not in the direct path of this system, we will see a slight boost in onshore flow and a small temperature decrease. Marine clouds will greet most areas Wednesday morning before peeling back to mostly sunny skies. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s. Winds will increase again late Wednesday, with more Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings issued. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for inland areas and high terrain through Thursday morning. By midnight a Wind Advisory goes into effect for the Gaviota corridor.

Early morning winds on Thursday will die off by lunch. Expect fast clearing skies and mild temperatures. Maximum temperatures rise into the 60s and low 70s. A stronger high pressure system will bring a notable warming trend just in time for the weekend. We jump 5+ degrees and will near 80s. Spring/summer weather expected into mid March.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
local forecast
top stories
Video
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.