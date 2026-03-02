Skip to Content
Summer weather expected for the first week of March

High pressure brings warm and windy conditions to the Central Coast Monday afternoon. This large system will cause summer-like weather throughout the workweek. Strong wind gusts are projected for the interior and south beaches Monday night. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 6pm this evening through midnight, gusts will near 35mph, prevailing from the north. Skies overnight remain mostly clear, perfect for the eclipse viewing. Overnight lows drop into the 50s, grab a jacket if headed out!

Warm weather continues Tuesday. Most areas remain sunny with maximum temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s. Wind may be a problem again near the south coast, another round of Wind Advisories may be issued. Marine waters are calm, head out for a kayaking trip or take a dip at the beach! Stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activity during peak heating hours.

Expect minimal change in the weather pattern through the end of the week. Some low clouds will develop for fog prone areas north of Gaviota, visibility will be reduced for a few hours or so. Mostly clear skies all day for Santa Barbara and Ventura. It'll be a toasty weekend as upper 70s are set in the forecast, start planning your weekend adventures.

