Cooling ahead, Sunday March 1st forecast

Another October like day with ample sunshine and temperatures running well above normal for all areas. High pressure is beginning to flatten and weaken which will allow for a stronger onshore flow to rebuild across the region. For the overnight, look for mostly clear skies with some patchy fog likely for some coastal areas. As is often the case when an offshore pattern weakens, the fog can be tricky to forecast its exact return as well as whether or not it could sit very low to the ground and create dense fog issues. Lows will cool in to the 50's and might even hover in the 60's for the warmest locations. For Sunday, a cooler onshore flow should bring down temperatures with highs expected in the 70's with a few low 80's still possible.

Looking ahead, temperatures should cool to near normal by Monday and a couple of low pressure systems will need to be watched for next week. The first will dive at us from the north with a very slight chance for sprinkles in our eastern areas for Monday. Another inside slider type of storm will also run at us by the middle of the week. Our forecast models are struggling with its exact trajectory which means for now, we will keep things dry and focus on wind potential for Wednesday and Thursday. As is often the case with dry systems that drop down from the north, winds could get pretty strong. We will monitor things closely and update what to expect wind wise or if another chance for sprinkles comes in to play instead. Beyond Thursday, things look quiet and mostly seasonal as we head in to the following weekend.

