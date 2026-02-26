Toasty Thursday, peak heating Friday

Happy Thursday! We begin the morning with some low clouds in northern communities. Visibility will be a problem for fog prone areas, so travel safely. Low clouds give way after 9am and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are projected. Highs rise well above average, into the 70s and 80s. Some areas may break daily records.

Peak heating occurs Friday. The temperature jump is so drastic some fog may form in the morning. Highs rise 15 degrees above average, if not more in some spots! Hydrate and seek shade and air conditioning when possible. Clouds will still be a nuisance for beach goers but temperatures will make it a pleasant afternoon for a picnic or a pool day. Winds may be breezy at times but no advisories likely. Surf looks calm into the weekend.

We hold into the 70s and 80s through Saturday. By Sunday our toasty high pressure system begins its descent out of the area. The first few days of March will bring some marine clouds and temperatures into the 60s and low 70s.