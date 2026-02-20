Frosty Friday morning, wintery weekend

Happy Friday! We finally dry out and begin to see more sun, however, after 3 cold front passing through it'll feel like winter today. Frost Advisories are in effect for inland valleys until 8am where temperatures may fall below freezing. The beaches will be exceptionally cold this morning as overnight temperatures fell into the low 40s. Any light winds will add to a wind chill factor, grab those winter coats! Highs rise into the 40s and 50s, one of the coolest days of the week. Overnight will be exceptionally cold again. A High Surf Advisory and Beach Hazard Statement are in effect for all coastlines through the evening. Avid the immediate beaches as rip currents are strong and waves are high.

Expect another wintery morning Saturday. More frost and Freeze Alerts are likely. Protect pets, plants and pipes. Skies turn mostly sunny by the afternoon and highs rise into the 50s and 60s. Winds may be breezy at times. Overnight temperatures cool drastically once again.

Clouds increase Monday and Tuesday of next week as the next round of showers develops. This system will bring light to moderate rainfall. Winds will be strong at times, but impacts look minimal. Timing appears to be Monday night into Tuesday. A dry weather pattern appears by the middle of next week.