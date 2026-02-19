Moderate to heavy rain Thursday morning, more spring showers into next week

Moderate to heavy rain begins early Thursday morning, bringing impacts to roadways and your commute to work and school. Grab an umbrella and rain boots when headed out! The heaviest rain occurs before the sun has risen through 8am in San Luis Obispo. Santa Barbara will get light rain to start but quickly transitioning to moderate/heavy form 6-8am. The heavier bands then push into Ventura and LA around 9-10am. This is a fast moving storm, however, its peak strength is right around morning rush hour. Be extra cautious of your surroundings, especially with downed trees. Winds will be up to advisory and High Wind Warning levels. Gusts of 45-60mph and can easily uproot large trees with damp soils. High Surf and minor coastal flooding remains at the beaches. We clear up and the sun makes its debut after lunch.

Dry weather is in the forecast Friday. Overcast skies will quickly turn to mostly sunny and temperatures may even raise a degree or so. This will be a needed break for our area. If you're headed out, bundle up! Highs rise into the 50s and 60s, cold overnight temperatures around freezing are likely. Most of our Watches, Warnings and Advisories expire.

Dry weather remains Saturday. Skies transitioning from overcast in the morning to sunny in the afternoon. It'll be a cool and crisp day. Sunday will be similar until the next round of showers begin after lunch. More rain continues Monday and Tuesday.