Drying Wednesday, storm number 3 begins Thursday

Rainfall totals over the last 48 hours have been quite impressive! Over an inch and a half is reported in Santa Barbara, close to 3 inches in San Luis Obispo, 2 inches near Santa Maria and Ventura. We dry out Wednesday, a few small showers may pop up inland this afternoon but minimal impact is expected. All Flood and Wind Advisories expired at 6am, now were left with High Surf Advisories for the beaches and a Winter Storm Watch for inland mountains through Thursday. The sun will peak out by Wednesday afternoon and bring a small warming trend. Highs rise into the 50s and 60s. Overnight more rain begins.

Storm number 3 of the week arrives Thursday morning. This is our next cold front, impacts and rain look to be moderate. Compared to the last two storms this system will rank third yet still powerful. We start the morning with widespread moderate to heavy rain during breakfast. Your morning commute will be impacted by closer to 8am here in Santa Barbara. The heavy rain rain will transition to moderate/light and most of the moisture moves out of the area by midday. A rather quick set of spring showers ahead. Use caution when traveling some roadways are at risk for minor flooding and mudslides. Winds will crank up around advisory levels and may still down trees and power lines. Snow levels continue to lower and we may see a dusting in some unusual areas. High Surf will slam the coastline, avoid standing near or on jetties and rocks. The sun will dry the area out after lunch, highs rise into the 50s and 60s.

We begin another drying trend on Friday and dry weather holds into Saturday. The next set of showers begin Sunday afternoon and yet another storm Monday into Tuesday. Both of these systems look to be moderate, however more data will need to be collected.