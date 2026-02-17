Tracking heavy rain Tuesday evening, multiple storms bring rain into next week

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area this afternoon through the late night hours. We begin the morning with a few scattered showers and overcast skies but the real rain moves in after lunch. This will be yet another cold front, bringing moderate to heavy rain. The wall of moisture moves in closer to 3pm for northern communities and will bring periods of downpours. Expect hazardous roadways and another round of downed trees. The heaviest rain will fall in Santa Barbara and Ventura well after dinner time. Most of the area is underneath a Wind Advisory starting at 3pm and lasting overnight. Gusts will near 50mph and increase the risk for uprooted trees and falling palm fronds. High Surf Advisories are in effect for beach areas, stay away from the immediate coastline and jetties as waves will be powerful. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Santa Ynez and Ventura County Mountains. through Thursday. Expect whiteout conditions and significant snowfall, maybe even a dusting along the elevated points of highway 154.

Wednesday morning brings scattered showers and more measurable rain. Most of the day will be dry and gloomy. Winds will be a concern and more Wind Advisories may be needed. High temperatures read into the 50s and low 60s. Overnights drop into the 40s and 50s.

Moderate rain continues Thursday morning. This is the third cold front to pass over the area in as many days. The system will be the weakest of the bunch and moves so quickly that we dry out after breakfast time. Scattered showers are possible Friday but most of the area looks dry and the sun will peak out. The next round of rain begins Saturday night into Sunday, this system appears to be weak and may fall apart, however, more rain is set for Monday and Tuesday of next week. More information to come.