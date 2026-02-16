Significant storm arrives Monday, tracking a rainy week

A significant storm brings torrential rain, damaging winds and flood concerns Monday. Newest data suggests heaviest rain to impact San Luis Obispo close to 6am and Santa Barbara near 9am or sooner. A Flood Watch is in effect for inland areas until the evening. This will make for a messy morning commute on major and small roadways as rainfall rates approach one inch per hour, nearing flash flooding concerns. Conditions will deteriorate quickly, be aware of your surroundings. Most of the area is underneath a Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning, gusts will near 50-70mph. Small tornado potential is also heightened today, along with waterspouts. It is highly advised to avoid travel until the afternoon. High Surf is expected into Thursday, avoid beaches.

The storm door opens Monday and remains open throughout the week, soggy weather continues Tuesday into Saturday. We begin Tuesday morning with some small and isolated showers before the heaviest rain begins after lunch. These heavier thunderstorms will pale in comparison to Monday, however, widespread impacts are expected. Another cold front will bring pooling and ponding along major highways and cools temperatures down further. Heavy snow will appear in high terrain, adding to impressive amounts. Most Watches, Warnings and Advisories remain in place.

More rain and showers arrive Wednesday, Thursday and even small rain chances appear Friday. We have a series of cold fronts and small systems, which will all bring small impacts. Expect showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds each morning and night. Expect minimal sunshine and dry weather for quite some time, tune in to our mobile app and website for more information.