Bright Friday, tracking significant storms next week

Happy Friday! We have a beautiful afternoon on tap with sunny skies and temperatures into the low 70s. High Surf will impact northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County beaches through Saturday morning. This is the last warm and sunny day for quote some time so take advantage!

We stay dry through valentine's Day, however cloudy skies reappear and temperatures drop. This is the calm before a series of storms. If you're headed out for a nice lunch or dinner make sure to bundle up. Winds will be breezy at times and highs rise into the 50s and 60s.

Light rain begins Sunday morning through the afternoon. This is a tease of what is to come. Heavy precipitation begins Sunday night into Presidents Day. The morning commute will be hazardous and messy for most. Most data is pointing to debris flow rainfall rates, current burn scar areas will need to be closely monitored. Heavy rain for a long duration will cause flooding along major highways. Strong winds may topple trees and power lines. On and off rain begins Monday afternoon before the second large pulse arrives Monday night. We have another round of storms set through Wednesday and Thursday. More information will come next week. Rain totals are honing in on 1-3 inches for the beaches and double for high terrain. This forecast will change and evolve over the weekend. Stay tuned.