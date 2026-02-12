Mild through Valentine’s Day, tracking a series of large storms next week

Expect a slight boost in temperatures Thursday. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. There is a slight chance for showers as a system to the north moves closer, however data shows most of the area remaining dry. Winds might be breezy at times but not near advisory levels. Surf Advisories ate gone for Thursday but appear into the weekend.

High Surf begins in San Luis Obispo beaches through Point Conception Friday. Waves will be 7-11Ft with hazardous rip currents. Friday and Saturday will be sunny, mild and dry. Skies turn cloudy by Valentine's night and rain chances increase. Bundle up if you have late night plans!

Three significant storms are set for next week. the most impactful rain system will begin Sunday night into early Monday. This will be a fire hose of moisture and looks to drop over an inch of rain for most areas. Significant snowfall is expected with this system as well, some snow levels may lower to our peaks! Rain will occur most of the night as this slow system drags over the area, avoid travel if possible. The next pulse of rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday, then Tuesday and Wednesday. Theres a large set of possible outcomes with these storms. Some data shows significant rainfall rates, exceeding debris flow threshold, while others show less than an inch. This is an important forecast to stay up to date on. Rain chances continue throughout the week.