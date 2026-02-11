Lingering showers Wednesday morning, next round of rain this weekend

Mostly cloudy skies blanket the beaches Wednesday morning. Some pop up showers are possible throughout the day, but most modeling shows a drying afternoon. Winds die off significantly and all Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings have been cancelled. High Surf Advisories remain through 9pm for all beaches.

Skies return to mostly sunny Thursday and Friday. A small ridge of high pressure bring a slight boost in temperatures and keep us dry. Expect 60s and low 70s. Head out for a nice bike ride or a walk by the beaches.

Overcast skies build in on Valentine's Day. Luckily, we stay dry but temperatures drop and the next storm moves in overnight. Expect rainy conditions Sunday and Monday. Highs rise into the 60s and gusty winds may prompt Wind Advisories. High Surf will be back in the forecast and we stay soggy through Wednesday. More information to come on rain amounts, recent data suggests an inch, possibly more.