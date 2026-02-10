Rain begins

We begin Tuesday morning with overcast skies and strong winds. A Wind Advisory has been set for most of the coverage zone from 1pm into 1pm Wednesday. Southerly winds will impact the area and cause gusts near 50mph. Small pop up showers begin right around breakfast, only bringing on and off light rain. A cold front will dig through the area late tonight bringing more moderate rain to the area, use caution as it'll be dark and damp. With the southerly wind component, Santa Barbara south coast will get the brunt of the strom overnight. Some rainfall rate could near half an inch per hour or greater. High Surf Advisories have been extended to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura beaches through Wednesday evening. Maximum temperatrues rise into the 60s, bundle up!

More pop up showers begin Wednesday morning. All cells will be small and fast moving, only adding a few hundredths of an inch to the rainfall forecast. Highs rise into the 50s and 60s and skies remain mostly cloudy. Winds will be quite strong and can cause downed tree limbs and palm fronds. The total rainfall forecast is calling for a quarter of an inch to a half an inch by the beaches and some high terrain nearing one inch. High rise into the 50s and low 60s, this is one of the cooler days of the week.

We begin to dry out Thursday and Friday. The sun will make an appearance and temperatures are boosted a few degrees. This is short lived as another storm brings rain Valentine's night into Sunday. Models have pushed this system back quite a bit, so it appears that your Valentine's Day celebrations will not be impacted! Sunday and Monday of next week will bring some measurable rain, still looking to be a larger system.