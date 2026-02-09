Mild Monday, tracking multiple chances of rain

A mild Monday is on tap as lingering heat and offshore flow remain. Skies are mostly clear and temperatures fall about 5-8 degrees form Super Bowl Sunday. Winds will be light and help keep high temperatures into the 60s and low 70s. Waves are still quite impressive, a High Surf Advisory is in effect in Ventura through Wednesday night. Heights will vary between 4-7FT and all beaches will have abnormally strong rip currents.

Temepratures drop dramatically Tuesday. A large system to the north will bring cooler and moist air to the region. Highs rise into the 60s for most beaches and skies turn overcast. Winds pick up after lunch and may be up to advisory levels in some areas. Rain chances rise as early as Tuesday morning but the real rain will begin after dinner.

Soggy weather continues Wednesday. Another round of rain begins at and lasts through . We dry out and warm slightly Thursday into the weekend before more damp weather begins around Valentine's Day. More information will come with this system. For now, it looks substantially larger than upcoming rain.