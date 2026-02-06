Cloudy & cooler Friday, tracking rain chances

Temperatures cool off Friday as clouds block the sun and onshore flow returns. A small system is crossing over the area and brings a slight chance of precipitation to high terrain areas. There is a large dry layer of air at the surface which will make rain amounts minimal. Dry lightning is more of a concern for our mountainous areas. Couple that with gusty winds from these storm cells and there will be an increased risk of fires. It is possible that a shower may cross over the beaches, but only a sprinkle or two of rain would actually make it to the surface. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s, clouds remain overcast and High Surf holds. The High Surf Advisories have been updated to 10-16FT waves and are now in place through 9pm Saturday for all beaches. This is a large swell impacting most of the California coastline.

We warm a few degrees into Super Bowl weekend. Skies return to mostly sunny and highs reach mid 70s for most areas. High Surf will linger into Saturday and may impact your beach plans. Sundowner winds are set to appear for Santa Barbara and South coastlines. Expect gusts to reach 45mph and a set of Wind Advisories to be issued.

Rain chances appear again Monday into the middle of next week. For now, the data suggest Tuesday and Wednesday to produce pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Rain amounts will reach .25-1 inch, but this wide range is still up in the air. Tune in Monday for a walk through of exact timing and impacts.