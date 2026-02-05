Muggy Thursday, cooler Super Bowl weekend

The heat holds Thursday with an increase in mid to high level clouds. Although it may feel slightly muggy, it'll still be a picture perfect afternoon. A small system to the south will add clouds and humidity along with high waves. Another round of High Surf Advisories will go into effect at midnight, this time for the entire Central Coast, into early Saturday. Waves can reach 10-15Ft and rip currents are strong. Santa Ana winds develop in Ventura once again but below advisory levels.

We begin a drastic cooling trend Friday. A cut off low pressure system brings temperatures down 10 degrees or more. Onshore flow creates marine clouds and cooler moist air. We hold overcast through the evening. Highs rise into the 60s and mid 70s, still above average. Waves will be intense and high tides will impact beach plans. A slight breeze is projected by the evening.

Super Bowl Sunday looks perfect. Sunny skies and mid 70s are in the forecast. Weather whiplash occurs Monday as a system cools temperatures to low 60s and brings rain chances. There is the possibility that rain will influence your Valentine's Day plans. A detailed forecast will be provided next week.