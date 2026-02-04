Peak heat Wednesday, tracking a cooldown into Super Bowl weekend

Peak heating occurs Wednesday. Multiple high pressure systems bring above average temperatures to the entire coverage zone. Highs quickly climb into the 70s and upper 80s. This is 15-20 degrees above average and will likely break daily records! Mother nature is showing off just in time for the Santa Barbara Film Festival. Stay hydrated and keep cool when headed out. A Wind Advisory has been issued for inland Santa Barbara and Ventura County until 2pm. Weak Santa Ana wind are projected to have gusts near 45 mph.

The heat holds Thursday. Temperatures will not change much, however, clouds are set to increase. Mostly to partly cloudy skies may impact your beach day and it'll feel muggy by the evening. Winds may be strong enough to cause another round of Wind Advisories. Secure lose items outside.

The heatwave ends abruptly Friday. We drop 10+ degrees in some areas! Marine clouds are back in the forecast as well. We hold into the low 70s into the weekend. A small system will bring light rain chances after Super Bowl Sunday. More information to come on timing and amounts.