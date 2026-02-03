Hot Tuesday, temperatures soar Wednesday

Happy Tuesday! We begin the morning with clear skies for almost all beach areas. Offshore flow is set in stone for the next few days, meaning humidity lowers and we heat quickly. Highs rise 5+ degrees from Monday. Expect 70s and 80s for most areas. Winds may be breezy at times in Ventura, however not quite up to advisory levels yet. High Surf Advisory holds through 9am, then head out into the waters!

Peak heating occurs Wednesday. Not only will our high pressure system be at its peak strength, we have two other systems to the east, helping to aid in sweltering temperatures. Expect daily records to be broken and "feels like" temperatures to read well above the measured numbers. Highs rise into the 80s and 90s for most areas. Winds will be extra strong through Ventura and Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings may be issued. Stay cool and seek shade when working outside. Avoid strenuous activity during peak heating times. Save your runs for early in the morning or late in the afternoon!

We hold toasty through Thursday, however clouds increase significantly. It'll feel muggy and is not a great day to get a tan. A small stem pushed mid to high level clouds from the south and north, so expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Heat eases Friday into the weekend. Onshore flow and marine clouds will return. Small rain chances in the far extended, more info to come.