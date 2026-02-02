Warm Groundhog Day, sweltering heat mid-week

Happy Groundhog Day! Whether Phil sees his shadow or not, theres no winter temperatures expected for Southern California for quite some time. Monday will be warmer than average but slightly cooler than the previous weekend. Onshore flow is weak, so some areas will experience marine clouds and dense fog while others might see an hour or so of overcast skies.

Clear skies and toasty temperatures are on the docket for Tuesday. High pressure moves back in and creates another round of summer weather. High rise into the 70s and 80s! Head out tot he beaches and enjoy. Winds are strong enough for advisories in Ventura, as Santa Ana's are back in the forecast. Gusts may near 50mph in some spots and beaches will be breezy.

Peak heating occurs Wednesday. This is when high pressure is at its strongest and hovering over the coverage zone. Expect daily records to be broken again! Highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s, feels like temperatures will measure warmer. If working outside, stay hydrated and seek shade. We hold with warm weather through Thursday. Clouds may look different into the weekend. More details to come on the extended.