Toasty Friday, heat holds Saturday

It'll be a warm and breezy Friday, with the possibility of daily records to be broken! Max temperatures heat into the 70s and 80s as skies remain mostly sunny. A few areas of fog may form, due to the temperature inversion, however the clouds clear rapidly and we heat fast. Make sure when working outside to have extra hydration and take breaks when needed. Winds will be strong through interior Ventura, and some winds will impact the beaches. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 2pm, gusts will near 45mph. Enjoy a beautiful & hot beach day.

More records will be broken Saturday as high pressure swirls over the area. Some fog may form in the early morning hours but will clear rapidly. Highs rise into the 70s and 80s once again. Make sure to look before you lock as car temperatures can be dangerous in direct sunlight. Overnight lows will be cold in wind sheltered areas. Marine waters are calm & will feel nice to dip into!

The first day of February looks a little different. A small system will cross into the area bringing marine clouds and cooler temperatures. Expect a partly cloudy afternoon with highs into the 60s and low 70s. Similar setup on Monday before another warming trend appears. Wednesday we rise back to 70s and 80s.