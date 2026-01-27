Bright Tuesday, tracking a slight chance of rain Wednesday

Clearing skies are on tap Tuesday as offshore flow reestablishes. A weak high pressure system will bring a slight warming trend and brings temperatures up to mid 60s and 70s. Fog may be an issue for northern areas for the first few hours, but conditions improve quickly. Some mid-to high clouds will appear, rather mundane weather day. Enjoy!

A large system over the Pacific Ocean will bring moisture to Northern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This system will reach our area by Wednesday afternoon. Most microclimates will stray dry but a small 10% chance of rain is in the forecast for areas north of Gaviota. Any rain amounts would likely not be measurable. Highs rise into the low 60s and 70s. Clouds will increase in front of this system and winds will be strong at times. Some Wind Advisories may be needed.

High pressure builds back in and brings a more notable warming trend Thursday and into the end of the month. We leave January with mid 70s and welcome in February with sunny skies and 70s also. Rinse and repeat weather will occur through the first week. Enjoy!