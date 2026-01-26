Slight warming to end January, mild Monday

Weak offshore winds occur Monday, meaning all marine clouds clear fast and a bright evening is ahead. This wind pattern is rather weak, but will provide a degree or so of warming compared to the weekend. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s. Winds and waves are calm, enjoy!

We continue with the gradual warming trend Tuesday. The morning will begin with marine clouds before a beautiful clearing pattern is expected. Highs rise into the 60s & 70s, no watches, warnings or advisories to worry about. Enjoy a nice picnic at the park!

We hold with a rather rinse and repeat weather pattern through Saturday. More marine clouds are set for Sunday as winds switch back to offshore. No rain chances for quite some time. Enjoy all the blooming flowers and green hills!