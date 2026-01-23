Cool & dry Friday, tracking a warming trend
Partly cloudy skies remain Friday as the upper low hovers over the area. Temperatures will be extra cooled today, expect 50s and low 60s. It'll be the perfect evening for a walk by the beach or a run outside, bring a jacket. Winds will be light and waves are calm. Overnight lows drop into the 40s and 50s, a few 30s expected inland.
Marine layer clouds are on tap for most beaches Saturday morning. Onshore flow will be abundant and a slow clearing pattern is expected. Highs rise into the 60s and it'll be a bright evening. Winds remain light and marine conditions are good for surfers and fishermen alike.
Clearing skies for Sunday as a weak set of Santa Ana winds crank up through Ventura. Highs rise a few degrees with maximum temperatures into the 60s and low 70s. We continue with a small warming trend into next week as a weak high pressure ridge sets up. Enjoy a couple of week of mild weather, most data shows we stay dry through the first week of February.