Misty Thursday, frigid Friday

Misty and light rain will arrive to most beaches early Thursday morning. Minimal impacts expected as most rain will be into the hundredths of an inch or trace. Overcast skies remain throughout the evening and thunderstorms develop in high terrain. We can't rule out a stray storm crossing over our microclimates, but all storms will be fast moving and die down quickly. High rise into the 50s and 60s, a noticeable cooling from yesterday. overnight lows drop into the 30s inland.

The coolest day of the forecast appears Friday. This is when a cold low pressure system will hover over the Central Coast producing wintery air, tons of clouds and onshore flow. This system is on the move, so by the evening skies begin to clear and we dry out. Highs rise into the 50s and a smattering of low 60s. Expect a cool night as well.

A warming trend kicks off Saturday as we rebound back to 60s and low 70s. High pressure quickly moves in after our cold system and replaces our winds to offshore. This means minimal clouds and warm weather will hold into next week. The warming trend is gradual.