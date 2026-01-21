Wet weather arrives Wednesday, cool & cloudy into the weekend

The marine layer is back and overcast skies remain the weather pattern through Friday. As onshore flow strengthens, temperatures cool. Highs rise into the 50 and 60s, about a 10 degree temperature drop from prior days. A small system from the south will approach later Wednesday afternoon. Timing may be tough as models struggle with these types of storms, however rainfall is set under a tenth of an inch. Impact will be minimal, expect on and off light rain into Thursday morning. High surf may be a problem for west facing beaches, however no High Surf Advisories issued. Winds will be breezy at times.

Thursday afternoon will crank up another round of thunderstorms. As we are in the wake of the smaller system, daytime heating along with instability will cause large cells to develop over mountainous terrain and could cross over our cities. Heavy rain is possible, but thunderstorms will move so fast that impacts will be dismal. Most likely timeframe for anything to develop, after lunch. Highs cool another few degrees from mid-week.

We may see a pop up thunderstorm Friday afternoon as well, however most data shows a drying and clearing trend. Expect a few more hours of sunshine and temperatures to rise a degree or so. Marine clouds will fill the skies every morning this weekend but clear quickly. High pressure moves back in next week, meaning long range forecast will be warm and dry. Most areas rise back into the low 70s by Saturday.