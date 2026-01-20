Warm Tuesday, tracking rain Wednesday night

Offshore flow continues Tuesday. High pressure holds for one last afternoon as well, meaning temperatures will be pleasant yet again. A few mid to high level clouds will stream through the area but temperatures into the 70s make for a perfect evening. Head out for a bike ride or a picnic! No watches, warnings or advisories.

Our weather pattern shifts again into Wednesday. Skies become overcast and temperatures tumble due to onshore flow. Expect a 5+ degree cooling trend from the day prior. A small system will cross over the area into Wednesday night bringing very light rainfall. Most areas will see trace amounts while maximum moisture is set for a tenth of an inch. Most of the wet condition occur overnight. Some pop up showers may appear into Thursday and Friday. Winds will be blustery and waves will be apparent.

Expect an overcast and damp Thursday morning. Most of the moisture will die down by the time you're headed out the door, however some small pop up showers could occur into the evening. Similar story for Friday, although rain chances are set to less than 10%. We begin to warm up into next week as our next high pressure system builds in.