Mild Monday, tracking cool weather & rain chances

Mild weather continues Monday as a weak set of Santa Ana winds influence the area. This will be the last day of offshore push as winds weaken mid-week. Highs will rise into the 60s and 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with some mid to high level clouds streaming through. Expect another wonderful sunrise and sunset! Enjoy.

As high pressure moves out of the area, out winds begin to switch back to onshore flow. Most areas north of Gaviota will see some marine clouds for the morning. The clouds may be able to creep down into the Santa Barbara coastline, but wont last long. Fast clearing and a partly cloudy to mostly sunny evening is ahead. Highs drop a few degrees on Monday and winds will be blustery through the night.

Our big weather pattern shift begins Wednesday. Temperatures drop and clouds increase significantly. Most areas will see maximum temperatures into the 50s and 60s. An abundance on onshore flow means more marine clouds and slow clearing. We hold with cool weather through the weekend. A small system will appear Wednesday night bringing rain chances. Most of the area will likely see a tenth of an inch or less. Not an impressive storm by any means with most rain falling into the overnight hours. More information to come on timing and impacts.