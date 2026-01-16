Warm Friday, clouds increase Saturday

We begin a slight cooling trend Friday into the weekend as high pressure moves further north. This means temperatures will still be above average but the peak heating is over. Expect some morning clouds in our northern communities along with fog for major highways. Northern areas will see the sun closer to midday while skies stay mostly clear for Santa Barbara through Oxnard. Max temperatures will rise into the 70s and a handful of 80s in Ventura. Winds will be strong at times but sub advisory levels. Marine conditions are perfect for swimmers and boaters alike.

Offshore flow continues Saturday, however clouds are set to increase for a majority of beaches. Highs rise into the 70s and low 80s again but clouds may make temperatures feel a little cooler than measured. No watches, warnings or advisories expected. Head out and enjoy the warmth while it lasts.

Picture perfect weather continues Sunday before the more notable cooling occurs next week. More clouds appear Monday and we fall back to 60s. Mild but pleasant weather will occur through next week.