Toasty Thursday, heat eases into the weekend

Expect a toasty Thursday ahead as high pressure still dominates our weather pattern. Hot and dry air are parked over southern California helping to aid in exceptionally warm daytime highs. Most beaches rise into the mid 70s while Ventura soars into the 80s again. Another Wind Advisory was set for Ventura through 2pm Friday, these are low end advisory winds and may only produce 10-15mph prevailing winds. Marine waters are cool but calm so head in!

Friday remains above average with rinse and repeat weather. Highs rise fast and most areas will be quite warm by midday. Head out with sunscreen and make sure to hydrate. Skies remain mostly sunny so it'll be a perfect evening for tennis or a walk by the beach. Overnight lows drop into the 40s and some 30s inland.

The mini heatwave lasts through Saturday before out next weather pattern shift. High pressure breaks down and causes temperatures to drop. Marine clouds will fill the skies into next week. We kiss 80s and sunshine goodbye and welcome back 50s and 60s.