Santa Ana winds bring beach weather Tuesday, toasty mid-week

Unseasonably warm conditions kick off Tuesday. The morning will be cool and clear but a quick warming trend arrives and brings temperatures into the 70s for most of the area! Ventura will be the warmest with some places in the upper 70s and low 80s, head out to the beaches! Winds are still up to advisory levels in Ventura through 2pm, so if headed out, be aware it'll be blustery. Gusts could near 40mph at times, some of the strongest gusts will be closer to lunch before dying down. High Surf remains through 9am in San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara County beaches. Use caution but enjoy as the waters calm right in time for the heat to crank up.

The mini heatwave peaks Wednesday for most areas. Highs rise into the mid 70s and 80s for the coverage zone. This is the best day to head out to the beach and soak up the warmth while it lasts! Winds will be strong at times, but less impactful than previous days. Some Wind Advisories may be extended. Skies remain bright and clear, grab those sunglasses and head out.

We continue with the Santa Ana winds pattern Tuesday and Friday. These days will be rinse and repeat with clear skies, and above average temperatures. We begin a cooldown into the weekend as high pressure moves out of the area and winds switch. Expect a northwesterly push and more marine clouds to come with it into next week. Highs will drop back to 50s and 60s.