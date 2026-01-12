Cold Monday morning, tracking warm weather mid-week

A warming trend kicks off Monday and brings beach weather back in the forecast this week! Santa Ana winds develop throughout Ventura and bring advisory level winds through 1pm. Some of the strongest gusts will occur this morning and could near 40mph. Northeasterly push will bring temperatures back into the 60s and low 70s. Overnights will be cold again, some frost and freeze alerts are possible. Marine waters are calm for most of the area, however a High Surf Advisory is in effect for areas north of Gaviota, 8-12FT waves will last through 9am Tuesday.

Tuesday morning will be cool and windy for most. Advisory level winds will die off but the weaker Santa Ana pattern continues. This means clear skies for most and a slight boost in daytime high temperatures. Expect most areas to rise into the 70s. Enjoy!

Peak heating occurs Wednesday. Highs rise into the mid 70s for most beaches! Head out for a beach day if you can! The morning will be cool, but skies clear fast and we heat up rather quick. We hold slightly above average Thursday before a gradual cooling trend occurs over the weekend. Marine clouds will reappear by the beaches as well. Enjoy the warm weather whole it lasts!