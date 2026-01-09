Moderate Santa Ana winds this weekend, warming next week

Moderate Santa Ana winds peak Friday and Saturday. Gusts will near 60mph for most high terrain areas and beaches may see gusts near 45mph. Early Friday morning temperatures were sub freezing inland and extra chilly near the beaches. A Freeze Warning is in effect for interior valleys through 9am. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s, offshore flow will bring clearing skies and a slight warming trend. High Surf Advisory in effect for areas north of Gaviota calls for waves nearing 10-15Ft and dangerous rip currents. This advisory expires at 9pm tonight.

A windy Saturday is ahead with another round of moderate Santa Ana's cranking up. Expect peak gusts early in the morning and by lunch for most areas. Santa Lucia Winds develop in San Luis Obispo. Northeasterly winds bring another few degrees of warming. Highs push near normal, upper 60s and low 70s. Clear skies expected, marine hazards expire.

Sunday will be the perfect afternoon to head out and enjoy the warmer and bright weather. Santa Ana's continue, however not nearly as strong as days prior. Temperatures will finally rebound to 70s and we continue with our gradual warming trend into next week. No chances of rain for a while.