Tracking a strong wind event, warmer weekend

A three day wind event begins Thursday and holds through the weekend. Powerful winds are expected and may be damaging in areas. Some of the strongest gusts will occur at the start and end of the day. Be prepared to see trash and debris in the roadways and drive with both hands on the wheel. Gusts could near 50mph along portions of the 101 and much stronger in high terrain. Soil is still compromised from recent rains and overturning trees are still possible. Temperatures will be close to freezing ton start the morning. Frost and freeze Alerts in effect for interior valleys. Highs rise into the 50s and 60s. High Surf appears along West facing beaches, 10-15FT waves are projected.

More gusty conditions are expected Friday into Saturday for most beaches and high terrain. These winds will be up to advisory and warning levels again. Expect prevailing winds near 30mph and gusts near 60mph or greater. It'll be another frigid morning with Frost & Freeze Alerts inland. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s.

Strong Santa Ana winds and clear skies are projected into Sunday and Monday. The offshore pattern looks to continue into the middle of next week. More Wind Advisories and Warnings likely. Temperatures rise a few degrees from days prior. Most places hold into the upper 60s and low 70s by Monday with gradual warming expected.