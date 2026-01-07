Warming Wednesday, bright weekend

Happy Wednesday! Its the middle of the week and a warming trend begins. Low pressure has moved out of the area and high pressure will set up. Expect a picture perfect afternoon with highs rising into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds may be breezy at time but stronger gusts expected tomorrow. Marine conditions are great for those headed out to wet Wednesday or want to enjoy a nice afternoon of kayaking!

Thursday will have a chilly morning and some frost and freeze alerts may appear. Bundle up when headed out but shed that extra layer off by midday. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s, back closer to normal. One thing to note, while mostly sunny skies will prevail and temperatures rise a few degrees, winds will be strong. Most areas are underneath a Wind Advisory with high terrain areas underneath a High Wind Warning throughout the evening. Gusts could near 45-60mph so put unsecured items away.

More gusty winds appear Friday into the weekend. As high pressure strengthens, Santa Ana and offshore flow establishes. While theres no risk of fire with these winds, they could produce damage as the soil is weak. Trees may be uprooted, so be aware of your surroundings. Next week appears to be warm and dry as well. More information to come.