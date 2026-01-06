Lingering low pressure Tuesday, warmer weekend

Expect a mostly cloudy morning with stubborn mid to high level clouds throughout the evening. A cold low pressure system off the coastline may spin up a small shower or two this morning before most rain chances diminish after lunch. Any and all rain that does accumulate will be dismal and non measurable. Winds may be breezy at times and temperatures warm a few degrees from the days prior. Coastal waters and beaches are now safe and no hazards to report.

Marine layer clouds return Wednesday morning before peeling back to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Onshore flow reestablishes and some areas may be breezy at times. Temperatures rise another degree or so and high pressure begins to build. Head out the door for a nice bike ride or a walk aropund the park!

Warmer and dry weather arrives Thursday and into the weekend. Expect a gradual warming trend every day and more sunshine after marine clouds clear. Our weather pattern begins to transition to high pressure and Santa Ana winds into the weekend. Offshore flow may be strong but will produce pleasant but breezy weather. Stay tuned for more updates.