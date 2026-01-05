Lingering showers Monday, small chances for rain Tuesday

Happy Monday! Lingering showers are expected throughout the day with on and off again light rain. Skies remain overcast and winds will be blustery at times. Rainfall amounts will be minimal and will bring little to no impact. Marine conditions will be hazardous throughout mid-week. Most beaches are underneath a High Surf Advisory or Beach Hazard Statement. Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents are expected. High temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s.

Another chance of rainfall appears Tuesday as low pressure moves over the area. Most places are around a 50-60% chance of rain, and all amounts look to be light, if any at all. This system begins to die off by the time it reaches our northern communities and may not have any rain left by the time it make it to the Central Coast.

Mostly dry conditions emerge Wednesday and hold through the extended forecast. This is much needed after the significant amounts of rain in previous weeks. Start planning some fun outdoor activities, we should be back to picture perfect weather by the end of the week. The weekend looks amazing with 60s, 70s and mostly sunny skies.