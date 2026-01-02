Tracking three storms into the first week of 2026

Happy Friday! Storm system number two drops down into the area and rain begins Friday night. Some isolated and small showers may pop up in the morning, and morning temperatures will be chilly. As the cold front moves over California, expect clouds to increase and highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds are strong with this system and a Wind Advisory is in effect for most inland areas of the Central Coast through Saturday evening. Beaches will likely see wind gusts near 30mph. High Surf is expected and all coasts remain under a Beach Hazard Statement thorough the weekend.

Heavy rain begins Saturday morning with isolated rainfall rates nearing half an inch or greater per hour. These heighten mudslide and debris flow concerns around recent burn scars. Winds hold strong through most of the afternoon. Use caution when headed out. It is likely that more Flash Flooding concerns will arise with this portion of the system. Roadways will be slick and the ground is well over saturated. We begin to dry out by Saturday night before more rain arrives.

Heavy rain begins early Sunday with fast moving cells developing and dropping more impressive rainfall. We will add another inch or two with this next round of rain. More flash flooding concerns arise as heaviest showers move through close to lunch. Avoid beaches as waves and winds make for hazardous marine conditions. We hold with rain chances through the middle of next week. Temperatures stay well below average into the 50s and 60s.