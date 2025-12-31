Heavy rain New Year’s Eve night, tracking the next storm this weekend

Happy New Year's Eve! We begin the morning with light showers for most of the area and some breezy winds. Have a jacket and umbrella ready as the heavier showers appear into the afternoon. The low pressure system associated with this storm will meander into the coverage zone after lunch bringing stronger winds and moderate rain. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the entire area from 4pm through Thursday. Gusts will near 45mph and may knock down palm fronds and decorations. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area starting this evening and lasting through Thursday. Some areas are at risk for mudslides, rockslides and localized flooding. The strongest set of showers move through overnight, right in time for your New Year's Eve plans. Rainfall rates will be high and areas most impacts will be Santa Barbara South Coast and Ventura. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s.

Heavy rain and intense showers end by Thursday morning. The first day of 2026 will start out strange as one system dissipates and the next moves into the area. Expect some on and off lingering showers, overcast skies and it may feel a little muggy. Expect a slight cooling trend from the days prior, most areas rising into the 60s.

The next storm arrives Friday. This is an entirely different set of showers and you may notice a sharp difference. Where the first storm was rather warm and brought lighter to moderate rain this system will be cold and less impactful. Our temperatures will drop dramatically and winds will be additionally strong. This system falls apart by the time it digs to the south and will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances hold through the first weekend of the new year.