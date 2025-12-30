Moderate storm to arrive New Year’s Eve

Lingering Santa Ana winds prevail through Ventura Tuesday. A Wind Advisory in in place through 3pm, however these winds will be significantly lighter than the prior day. Expect gusts near 50mph and prevailing winds around 20-30. Cloud coverage increases ahead of the next storm. Expect some scattered and every small showers to pop up Tuesday morning but the bulk of the rain to arrive New Years Eve. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s.

Winds switch direction and rain arrives early New Years Eve morning. Expect a southerly flow to help aid in moisture transport, meaning south facing beaches and high terrain areas will get the brunt of the storm. Rainfall amounts appear to be within 1-3 inches by the beaches and up to 5 inches over mountainous terrain. Winds will be strong at times and with susceptible soil, more trees and branches could overturn or snap. Heaviest rain expected New Year's Eve night, right around the time you may be headed out. Be aware and travel additionally safe. Roadways will be slick and some light pooling may appear along small roadways.

More on and off showers begin the first day of 2026. Thunderstorms appear ion high terrain while light rain occurs near the beaches. The next rain system approaches into the weekend. This time coming from the north. More information to come.