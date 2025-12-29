Santa Ana winds Monday, rain for the New Year

Santa Ana winds crank up with peak winds are expected Monday morning through Ventura County. This offshore push is due to a high pressure system hovering around the coverage zone. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory have been issued for the area through 3pm in the afternoon. Santa Lucia Wind crank up in San Luis Obispo prompting a Wind Advisory there through 3pm as well. This will be a moderate Santa Ana wind event causing low humidity values but minimal fire concern. The biggest concern is for downed trees due to at risk soil. Highs rise into the 70s, clear skies prevail and it'll be a very pleasant evening for a bike ride.

More Santa Ana winds are projected Tuesday, however this is the tail end of the event and winds will be much weaker than Monday. Expect some slightly warmer and dry air. Temperatures rise into the 70s and skies stay clear. Trees are still at risk, so be aware of your surroundings. Grab your umbrellas as the next round of rain is ahead!

The next round of rain arrives Wednesday. After lunch, our rain chances skyrocket and a southerly push of moisture impacts the area. On and off showers are projected with the heaviest rain occurring New Years Day and Friday night into Saturday morning. Most data for now, shows 1-3 inches of rain for the beaches and close to 5 inches in mountains.