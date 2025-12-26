Thunderstorms Friday, tracking wet weather to start the New Year

Happy Friday! The heavy rain has surpassed but chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms are still apparent throughout the evening. Most of the area still sits underneath a 70% chance of rain or greater, so most areas are not quite dry yet. Impacts today will be significantly less than days prior but avoid getting caught in a thunderstorm. Some hail is possible as temperatures are the coolest, expect highs into the 50s and 60s.

Dry and mild weather occurs Saturday and Sunday. Highs rise into the 60s and winds die off. Marine conditions may still be hazardous so stay out of the waters until Sunday or Monday. A small ridge of high pressure will cause a small warming trend with rebounding temperatures through Tuesday of next week.

More rain is set in the forecast for the middle of next week. This means we may start out the new year with some moderate rain! Timing and impacts still need to be worked out, tune to plan your New Years Eve events.